Aaron Rift's ongoing Wrestlemania 33 coverage

04/02/2017



- Most of the crowd was already in the stadium for the first match. It was announced that the entrance ramp was 80 yards long. It was also announced that Tom Phillips is only the 5th man in WWE history to do lead commentary at Wrestlemania.



- Neville vs. Austin Aries for the cruiserweight title. It was mentioned that this was the first cruiserweight title match at Wrestlemania since 2004. Aries got in a lot of offensive and got a nearfall with an impressive missile dropkick. Neville then hit a snap German Suplex on Aries and Aries took a nasty landing. Aries came back with a discus fivearm but Neville was able to land on the outside of the ring. Aries hit a 450 splash but Neville kicked out. Neville raked Aries' eye that was injured by Nakamura. Neville then hit the red arrow to pick up the victory. A towel was given to Aries to cover his eye. This was a strong kickoff match and an effective way for Neville to win in heelish fashion.



- Andre The Giant memorial battle royal. The names that were removed from the WWE.com match participants ended up in the match after all. Big Show and Strowman eliminated a lot of people early in the match. Strowman ended up eliminating Big Show. The other guys ganged up on Strowman and Strowman was eliminated. Usos, AA, and Mark Henry were notable names thrown out early. Mojo eliminated Ziggler and Titus elminated Harper. Killian from NXT eliminated Sami Zayn. The final three were Killian, Mojo, and Jinder Mahal. Mahal messed with Rob Gronkowski at ringside and Gronkowski jumped the barricade. Gronkowski got physically involved and Mojo ended up winning the battle royal. Mojo celebrated with Gronkowski after the match. It felt like the match was booked like this so WWE gets the mainstream publicity.



- Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin for the IC title. This was the final kickoff match. There was a lot of brawling on the outside early in the match. There wasn't a lot of crowd heat for this match. Corbin hit deep six but Ambrose kicked out. Ambrose retained the title with the dirty deeds in what was a very average match.



- Wrestlemania hosts New Day came out with lots of pyro. New Day cut a promo to hype the show.



- AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon. AJ got a huge pop coming out. AJ was out-wrestling Shane in the early moments and bragging about it. Shane came back and got the best of AJ with some wrestling moves. Things quickly escalated and they started trading punches. AJ got the advantage was working over Shane but the crowd kept chanting for AJ. Shane made a comeback and managed to get a submission hold on AJ. Shane got another MMA-style triangle choke on AJ but AJ broke out and hit the Styles Clash for a nearfall. AJ accidentally kicked the referee in the head. AJ tried to do Shane's Coast 2 Coast with a trash can but Shane countered. Shane hit the coast 2 coast with the trash can and the referee woke up right afterwards. AJ kicked out and Shane started taking apart the announcer table. Shane went to do his flying elbow but missed and crashed through the table. Back in the ring, Shane countered the phenomenal forearm. Shane went for a shooting star press but missed. AJ won with a phenomenal forearm.



- Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens for the US Title. Jericho's entrance brought back the countdown and there was a giant list of Jericho on the stage. Jericho was wearing a light-up scarf. Owens was trash talking and saying Jericho didn't have any friends. Owens put the Walls of Jericho on Jericho at one point. Jericho got the Walls on Owens but Owens got to the ropes. Jericho kicked out of the popup powerbomb. Jericho hit the codebreaker but Owens was able to get one finger on the ropes. Owens powerbombed Jericho on the outside and got Jericho back in the ring to score the pinfall. Kevin Owens is the new U.S. champion.



- Bayley vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha vs. Nia for the women's title in an elimination match. Sasha was driven down to the ring for her entrance. Charlotte had a huge fireworks display for her entrance. The three women tried to team up on Nia but Nia dominated all three. There was a problem with the lighting and a lot of people in the stadium couldn't see the ring. All three women did a triple powerbomb and covered Nia to eliminate her from the match. Bayley and Sasha wanted to go after Charlotte but Charlotte left the ring. When Bayley and Sasha started fighting, Charlotte took advantage of the situation. Charlotte did a corkscrew moonsault from the top rope to the other two on the outside. Back in the ring, Sasha got shoved into the exposed turnbuckle and Charlotte pinned her. Charlotte used the exposed turnbuckle to gain the advantage on Bayley. Bayley came back and retained the title with the Randy Savage elbow.



- The 2017 Hall of Fame class came out for their segment.



- Anderson/Gallows vs. Cesaro/Sheamus vs. Enzo/Cass for the RAW tag team titles in a ladder match. Cass said there are four guys but only one way to describe them. Cesaro and Sheamus were wearing kilts for their entrance. The New Day came out and said a 4th team was going to be in the match and the Hardys appeared. Michael Cole said that things are about to be broken. The crowd was going nuts for the Hardys and did the delete chants. Cesaro did the big swing while Sheamus did the chest beats at the same time. Enzo almost got the titles but Anderson stopped him. The crowd did a brother nero chant. Matt did a twist of fate from the top of the ladder. Jeff did the swanton off a ladder onto Sheamus and Cesaro through the ladders. Matt grabbed the titles and the Hardys are the new RAW tag team champions.



- John Cena/Nikki Bella vs. The Miz/Maryse. Al Roker was the ring announcer and got a lot of boos. Nikki and Maryse started the match but Maryse decided to tag out right away to Miz. Miz played to the crowd and was getting a lot of cheers. Miz worked over Cena and the crowd did a Miz is awesome chant. Maryse knocked Nikki off the apron and Cena couldn't get the tag. Miz did Daniel Bryan's kicks and then got slapped by Nikki. Cena/Nikki hit double five knuckle shuffles and then stereo AA/Rack attacks for stereo pinfalls. After the match, John Cena proposed with a ring and Nikki accepted. The women in the crowd popped huge and the crowd reacted in an overall respectful manner.



- Triple H vs. Seth Rollins in a non-sanctioned match. Triple H and Stephanie were riding a big motorcycle with police escorts to the ring. Seth Rollins made his entrance with a torch and was wearing a knee brace. Rollins went right after Triple H and the fight spilled to the outside. Triple H gained control but hitting a DDT to Rollins on the announcer table. Triple H worked over Rollins' bad knee which included the use of a chair. Rollins managed to come back and hit a buckle bomb to HHH. Rollins did a cross body to HHH on the outside but sold his knee afterwards. Rollins grabbed some chairs and a table from under the ring. HHH regained control and used the chair on Rollins' bad leg. HHH went to the top rope but Rollins was able to stop him and hit the superplex/falcon arrow combo. The fight went back to the outside and HHH grabbed the sledgehammer. Back in the ring, HHH hit the pedigree but Rollins kicked out. HHH tried to do a top rop pedigree but Rollins countered. Rollins hit a phoenix splash for a nearfall. Stephanie got on the apron and tried to get involved. HHH accidentally knocked Stephanie off the apron through the table. Rollins then hit the pedigree to pin HHH.



