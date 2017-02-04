WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  News on McIntyre's return; Revival on main roster?
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/02/2017 at 01:06 PM

- The deal to bring Drew McIntyre back to WWE was reportedly done at the last minute. With Shinsuke Nakamura heading up to the main roster, the idea was to bring in McIntyre to help fill the void. In addition to that, McIntyre is seen as an asset when it comes to helping ticket sales when WWE/NXT runs in the United Kingdom. The belief is that McIntyre will be allowed to drop the What Culture Pro Wrestling title at some point.

- There has been a lot of talk the The Revival will be debuting on the main roster very shortly, perhaps as soon as this week. WWE usually calls up several talents from NXT right after Wrestlemania. The feeling is that the team has their course in NXT and both RAW and Smackdown could use a strong team.







