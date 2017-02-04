Several people removed from Andre battle royal

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/02/2017 at 11:06 AM

WWE made some last-minute changes to the Andre The Giant battle royal at Wrestemania on their website. Titus O’Neil, Kalisto, The Ascension, The Vaudevillains, and Sin Cara have been removed and NXT star Killian Dain has been added.

Here is the updated list of 25 participants:

Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, Primo, Epico, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Mark Henry, Tian Bing, and Killian Dain.







