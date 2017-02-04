WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Big E and James Ellsworth comment on WM 33
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/02/2017

- James Ellsworth wrote the following inspirational message about Wrestlemania 33 on his Facebook page:

"Tomorrow I'm going to be apart of #Wrestlemania I hope people look at me achieving my dreams and truly are inspired by it, please fight for your dreams, don't ever let anyone tell you that you're not good enough, if you want to be you can be, what you dream you can achieve."

- In contrast to Ellsworth, Big E was more comical with his thoughts on the big event:









