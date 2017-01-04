WWE NXT Takeover: Orlando PPV results

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/01/2017 at 07:32 PM

- During the pre-show, it was announced that No Way Jose is out of tonight's eight-man tag team match due to being attacked earlier in the day. Tye Dillinger's team has the chance to get a replacement partner.

- Triple H's voice kicked off the show and said "We are NXT and we are home!"

- Sanity vs. Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, Ruby Riot, and Kassius Ohio as the mystery partner. Dillinger got a hot tag and cleaned house as the women fought on the outside. Killian Dain ended up getting the pin on Dillinger.

- Edge and Beth Phoenix were shown in the crowd.

- Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas. Black picked up a win with a series of kicks and then a kick to Almas' head. At the end of the match, Nigel McGinness on commentary called NXT "Ring of Honor" by mistake.

- The Authors of Pain vs. The Revival vs. Do It Yourself for the NXT tag titles. William Regal brought out the new tag titles before the match started. All three teams started brawling when the bell rang. DIY pulled out a table from under the ring. DIY and Revival initially worked together against AOP before it was every team for themselves. AOP used their power to dominate both teams. DIY and Revival worked together to put Rezar members through the table. Akam managed to hold his own against the other four guys but it was too much. A double submission was put on Akam but Rezar managed to break things up. DIY and Revival cleared out AOP and the two teams started fighting again before going back after AOP on the outside. There was a big superplex spot from the top rope to the outside on the other four competitors. The crowd chanted "fight forever" at this point. Ciampa was pinned by AOP with the Last Chapter and DIY was the first team eliminated. The crowd was upset and did "DELETE" chants. AOP hit stereo powerbombs on Revival. When it appeared Revival was almost done, they came back with several nearfalls. However, it was AOP that retained the titles with the Super Collider.

- Asuka vs. Ember Moon for NXT women's title. The crowd was split down the middle. Ember went for the Eclipse but Asuka shoved the referee into the ropes and Ember fell off. Asuka then picked up the victory to retain her title.

- Drew McIntyre was shown in the crowd.

- Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the NXT World Title. Piano players did an opening for Bobby Roode's entrance. Like the other title matches, the new belt was shown before the match started. Roode worked over Nakamura's shoulder. Nakamura made a comeback but then Roode started working over Nakamura's knee. Roode put on a figure four but Nakamura was able to reverse it. Nakamura came back and got an armbar on but Roode got to the ropes. Nakamura was able to kick out of the Glorious DDT. A frustrated Roode brought the ring bell into the ring and the referee took it away. Nakamura took advantage with a reverse exploder. Nakamura went for a kinshasa but Roode countered with a spinebuster and got a nearfall. Roode won the match with a Glorious DDT from the middle rope.







