  Angle comments on wrestling in WWE again
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/01/2017 at 07:14 PM

In an ESPN interview with Jonathan Coachman, Kurt Angle talked about possibly getting back in a WWE ring.

"I really think that Kurt Angle is not done wrestling, and I think it’s safe to say that I will be wrestling back in that WWE ring again."

Angle talked about need to build trust with the company again:

"I know that I’m going to have to earn their trust and I understand that, especially with the trouble that I’ve been in the past few years. Being clean the last four years obviously has been really good. The more that I show that I can be depended on, the more they are going to let me do."

