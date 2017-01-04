WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Jericho talks about his current WWE run ending soon
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/01/2017 at 04:12 PM

Chris Jericho recently did an interview with Forbes and talked about his current run with WWE coming to an end soon...

"We’re getting ready to put out a new Fozzy record, and I can’t do wrestling and music at the same time. So I think this [wrestling] run is pretty much winding down at this point. It’s time to take a break from wrestling and work on some of these other things that have been on the back burner and are starting to come to fruition."

"If there’s a tour of Japan or a tour of Australia, I’ll go if I’m free. If there’s a weekend I’m free, I’ll do it in Peoria or Lakeland, Florida. It doesn’t matter to me how big or small the shows are, because they all count. I still enjoy it, and when it’s time for me to come back, if that time comes and when that time comes, then I’ll come back the same way I always do."

Click here for the full interview.







