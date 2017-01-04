WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Strowman on who he wants to feud with
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/01/2017 at 03:28 PM

In an interview with observernewsonline.com, Braun Strowman revealed that he wants a feud with The Undertaker before Undertaker retires:

"Being in the ring with The Undertaker — I don’t know how to put it in words. When his music hits, it makes every hair on your body stand up, and everyone in the arena stands up. I definitely want to see more of Taker. I want a program with Taker. I’m going to be selfish. I’m envious of Roman Reigns. That’s The Undertaker. That’s his yard. Who doesn’t want to have an opportunity to have to work with The Undertaker? There’s nothing like it. He’s the Phenom. I’m really hoping he wants to come back and do one more [match at WrestleMania]. The people want it, and I want it."

Strowman also commented on his role at Wrestlemania:

"I had no idea exactly 100 percent what was going to happen this past Monday. I’m excited to be a part of (the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal). Any opportunity this company gives me, I take the ball and run with it. Any opportunity you get, you need to make the most of it, and that’s what I plan on doing."

Click here for the full interview.







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Drew McIntyre signs new deal with WWE
  • WWE NXT Takeover: Orlando PPV results
  • Angle comments on wrestling in WWE again
  • Paige sends out April Fools prank
  • Jericho talks about his current WWE run ending soon
  • Strowman on who he wants to feud with
  • Goldberg's post WM plans; Southpaw Wrestling
  • Wrestlemania updates on Rock/Steve Austin
  • Mauro Ranallo's status for Wrestlemania 33
  • WWE announces huge women's tournament
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]