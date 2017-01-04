WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Mauro Ranallo's status for Wrestlemania 33
Posted by Aaron Rift on 04/01/2017 at 12:55 PM

Mauro Ranallo confirmed the speculation that he wouldn't be part of this year's Wrestlemania 33 show. Ranallo sent out the following tweets this morning:













