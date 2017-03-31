Update on JR's status with WWE

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/31/2017 at 10:46 PM

In an update on an earlier report about Jim Ross doing commentary for a match at Wrestlemania 33, PWInsider.com reports that JR has signed a new deal with WWE. JR is expected to be doing commentary for the Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar Universal Title match.

JR's deal is said to be something similar to a Legends deal where he will be making various appearances for the company. It is being said that the deal was done five weeks ago, prior to the death of JR's wife Jan.







  Click here to discuss this post
