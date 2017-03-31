Rift's ongoing coverage of 2017 WWE HOF

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Thank you for checking out my ongoing coverage of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame.

- DDP's induction was first. Footage was captured of Triple H giving DDP the news and an emotional DDP told HHH, "I love you, bro." Eric Bischoff came out and the crowd chanted "welcome back" at him. Bischoff said he wished that Dusty Rhodes' could've inducted DDP but Bischoff is happy to be a 2nd choice. Bischoff said DDP would find ways to give himself over as a performer and there was no gimmick he wouldn't try. Bischoff told a story about how him and DDP got in a bar fight but then worked together for Bischoff's audition with WCW. Bischoff said DDP was dedicated and trained in the power plant as much as possible despite being told he was too old. Bischoff brought up how DDP would share his heart with others in need.

DDP came out with his daughters. DDP brought up how he introduced Rhythm and Blues at Wrestlemania 6. The crowd chanted 'you deserve it!" at DDP. DDP said it was bittersweet because Dusty wasn't there. DDP said without Dusty, there would be no DDP. DDP did an impression of Dusty when DDP was breaking into wrestling. DDP said Bischoff made him get rid of all the gimmicks and allowed him to be himself in WCW. DDP said Jody Hamilton was the first person that really saw something in him. DDP said Jake Roberts would critique his work and that's how he learned. DDP thanked Johnny Ace and William Regal for giving him the Diamond Cutter finisher. DDP gave Ron Reis credit for coming up with the Diamond Cutter sign. DDP brought up how Hall and Nash believed in the idea of DDP turning on the NWO. DDP told a story about Randy Savage giving him the hardest hug of his life and did an impression. DDP then went on to thank more people. DDP ended his speech by telling another Dusty story and talked about how Dusty was like a father to him. Dusty told DDP to not be in the business unless he had a motivation to be the world champion. DDP thanked everyone for helping him feel the dream.

- Jim Cornette came out to induct the Rock and Roll Express. Cornette talked about the popularity of MTV and how it led to the creation of the RNR Express. Cornette said the perfect guys were picked for the roles. Cornette said they were an instant sensation and was Justin Bieber before Bieber was born. Cornette said they would have more sex going to the ring than most people would have in a year. Cornette said Ricky Morton would take a great butt kicking and when Robert Gibson came in, he would come in and the fans would "throw the babies in the air." Cornette brought up how the Midnight Express were the perfect villains to feud with the RNR Express. Cornette talked a lot about how the RNR Express helped him in Smokey Mountain Wrestling. Cornette said the RNR Express always delivered and gave the people what they wanted to see.

The RNR Express came out and said anything can happen in WWE and hell has frozen over with Jim Cornette being there. Morton said, "I got seven kids and seven grandkids" and Gibson interrupted with, "and they all look like me!" They made some more jokes and Morton said their indie rates are going to go through the roof. Morton brought up guys like Jimmy Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Jim Ross that helped them become stars. They thanked more stars and their families. At the end, Morton got choked up and called Gibson "the greatest person I've met in my life."

- The Rick Rude induction was next. Ricky Steamboat came out and brought up Rude's accomplishments. Steamboat said that Rude wanted all the heat and was a true heel. Steamboat told a story about Rude at the gym and how strong Rude was. Steamboat said Rude had a good tense of timing in the ring and would never forget things that happened earlier in a match. Steamboat said Rude wasn't stiff but rather snuff in the ring. Steamboat introduced Rick Rude's family. Rude's son did his father's promo at the crowd. Rude's son talked about how much his father loved the wrestling business and thanked everyone on behalf of the family.

- Natalya came out to induct Beth Phoenix. Natalya said Beth was her best friend and the this was meant to be. Natalya said Beth was inspired to be a wrestler by Bret and Owen Hart. Natalya said the two of them deemed themselves to be Moolah and Mae Young and they would go on to kick ass together. Natalya said Beth was the kind of girl that wanted to lift others up. Natalya said that she believes Beth was Owen's gift from heaven and introduced Beth.

Beth said she wrestling was her first love. She brought up how Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart at Wrestlemana 10 made her want to become a wrestler. Beth put over the wild Samoans and how much they helped her get started in wrestling. Beth talked about her tryout in WWE and how Molly Holly helped her out with ring gear and paid for her tuition in Ohio Valley Wrestling.

