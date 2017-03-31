WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > WM weekend updates on Hardys and Cornette
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/31/2017 at 03:52 PM

- Reby Hardy, her son, and Señor Benjamin were spotted at the WWE Superstore in Orlando today. Regarding Jeff Hardy denying reports that the Hardys were offered contracts by WWE, ProWrestlingSheet.com (the site that initially broke the story) is describing the comments as "just a smoke screen."

- Michael Hayes noted on Twitter that he filmed a "Table For 3" episode with Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette. Here is what he wrote on Twitter:










