  NoDQ.com > WWE > The Broken Hardys NOT offered WWE contracts?
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/31/2017 at 01:28 PM

In an interview with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports, Jeff Hardy was asked if the rumors were true that the Hardys were offered contracts by WWE:

"No, because you have to go through so much testing and all of that. It’s a long process. But, no. We know some people there and naturally after WrestleMania dies down, maybe a couple of months from now, we’ll see what’s possible. But there is no truth to that whatsoever."

Hardy also said that the team's deal with Ring of Honor is through the summer:

"It’s short-term. It’s through the summer. What’s cool about Ring of Honor is that we can still go out and work the indie dates. That’s another thing about the TNA deal was that they wanted to take our indy dates from us and I really enjoy working the independent circuit. You meet some crazy, cool, interesting people and the shows have been so great as of late. I would say our Ring of Honor deals are through the summer. It’s a short-term deal and we’ll see how things go. We’ll test the waters for a while and hopefully help the company grow."

