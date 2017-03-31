WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  WWE | Possible changes to Wrestlemania 33 card
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/31/2017

- A recent article on SI.com indicated that Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title was scheduled on to go last at Wrestlemania 33. There has possibly been a change as there are now reports that Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker will likely be closing the show.

- The Smackdown Live women's title match for Wrestlemania 33 is no longer listed as being a Kickoff match and it now appears to be part of the main card. There was a #GiveSDWomenAChance hashtag that trended on Twitter and Becky Lynch sent out the following tweet:










