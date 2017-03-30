Hulk Hogan/Wrestlemania weekend update

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


03/30/2017

Hulk Hogan's new beach shop in Orlando, FL opened today. When asked by fans about a potential Wrestlemania 33 appearance, Hogan has continued to deny that he will be part of the show. Hogan is scheduled to be signing autographs at the shop from noon to 4PM on Wrestlemania Sunday. The shop is located less than ten miles from the Camping World stadium.

Video footage from the beach shop opening can be seen below:












