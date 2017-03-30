WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Update on Nikki's status for Wrestlemania
03/30/2017

As noted earlier, Nikki Bella revealed in a YouTube video that she hurt her neck and recently had X-Rays done.

Nikki posted another video stating that the results came back and she is cleared to compete at Wrestlemania. You can check out the video below:









