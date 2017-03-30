WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  31st participant announced for Andre battle royal
03/30/2017

WWE announced that the company's first Chinese superstar Tian Bing will be part of the 2017 Andre The Giant memorial battle royal during the Wrestlemania kickoff show. This brings the number of battle royal participants to 31:

Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, Primo, Epico, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Kalisto, Victor, Konnor, Aiden English, Simon Gotch, Titus O'Neil, Sin Cara, and Mark Henry, and Tian Bing.










