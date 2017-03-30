WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Nakamura on which brand he wants to be with
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/30/2017

In an interview with CBSSports.com, Shinsuke Nakamura talked about which brand he would like to be on once he debuts with the main WWE roster:

“I want to be on SmackDown because it has AJ Styles, Randy Orton and John Cena -- a lot of dream matches I can do,” Nakamura said. “Also, Monday Night Raw has a lot of friends there [who previously wrestled in Japan] like Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, [Luke] Gallows and [Karl] Anderson, which would be much comfortable for me. But first I need to concentrate for TakeOver: Orlando now and Bobby Roode.”

During the interview, Nakamura also talked about the development of his WWE theme music:

“Before I debuted, WWE sent me the sample of music,” he said. “So I kicked it out. ‘I don’t use this, I don’t need this.’ They tried to keep saying, ‘Please use this. Please use this.’ I said, ‘No, no, no.’ Finally, I asked them, ‘Please use violin.’”

Click here for the full interview.







