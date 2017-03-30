WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Possible role for Joe at WM; Benjamin cleared
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/30/2017 at 02:00 PM

- Regarding Samoa Joe's status for Wrestlemania, it's possible that he will be involved in the Seth Rollins vs. Triple H match. Joe was originally supposed to face Rollins at Fastlane prior to Rollins' injury and it's expected that Joe and Rollins will be feuding after Wrestlemania.

- Shelton Benjamin announced on Twitter that he has been medically cleared to wrestle again. Benjamin was scheduled to make a WWE comeback last fall when he suffered a torn rotator cuff. The belief was that the door was open for him to return to WWE once he was recovered from surgery.










Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Update on Nikki's status for Wrestlemania
  • Nikki Bella says she hurt her neck
  • 31st participant announced for Andre battle royal
  • Nakamura on which brand he wants to be with
  • Possible role for Joe at WM; Benjamin cleared
  • Updated favorites to win at WWE Wrestlemania
  • A sign Reigns won't turn heel; Balor's WWE status
  • WWE hotel incidents; Kane/Eva Marie
  • The Hardys expected back in WWE soon
  • Orton on which match should close WM 33
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]