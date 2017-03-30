Updated favorites to win at WWE Wrestlemania

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/30/2017 at 01:16 PM

The latest betting odds for Wrestlemania 33 have been released by BetWrestling.com. These are not considered "smart money" odds and will possibly change before the event.

For the favorites, you would have to bet the "-" symbol amount in order to win $100. For the underdogs, the "+" is the amount you would win if you bet $100. As you can see below, Brock Lesnar with the "-" symbol is currently the heavy favorite against Goldberg.

Click here to see NoDQ.com's four-person panel predictions.

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) +1250 vs Brock Lesnar -2750 (NoDQ's entire four-person panel has predicted Lesnar, NoDQ visitors predicted Lesnar)

WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) +160 vs Randy Orton -210 (NoDQ's entire four-person panel has predicted Wyatt)

RAW Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) -390 vs Sasha Banks +500 vs Charlotte Flair +675 vs Nia Jaxx +1800

Smackdown Women’s Championship : Alexa Bliss (c) +850 vs Naomi +100 vs Carmella +175 vs Becky Lynch +900 vs Mickie James +1100 vs Natalya +1700

United States Championship: Chris Jericho (c) +450 vs Kevin Owens -750

Intercontinental Championship: Dean Ambrose +650 vs Baron Corbin -1350 (NoDQ's entire four-person panel has predicted Corbin)

RAW Tag Team Championship: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson +225 vs Enzo Amore and Big Cass -245 vs Sheamus and Cesaro +1150 (NoDQ's entire four-person panel has predicted Enzo and Cass)

Roman Reigns -420 vs Undertaker +300 (NoDQ's entire four-person panel has predicted Reigns, NoDQ visitors predicted Reigns)

Mixed Tag Team Match: John Cena and Nikki Bella -1200 vs The Miz and Maryse +600 (NoDQ's entire four-person panel has predicted Cena and Nikki, NoDQ visitors predicted Cena and Nikki)

Non-Sanctioned Match: Seth Rollins -565 vs Triple H +375 (NoDQ's entire four-person panel has predicted Rollins)

AJ Styles -975 vs Shane McMahon +525 (NoDQ's entire four-person panel has predicted Styles, NoDQ visitors predicted Styles)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Neville (c) -390 vs Austin Aries +270 (NoDQ's entire four-person panel has predicted Aries)

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Braun Strowman -460 vs Field +320







    Latest WWE
