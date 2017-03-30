WWE hotel incidents; Kane/Eva Marie

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


- According to PWInsider.com, there have already been a few instances of fans being removed from the hotel in Orlando where WWE performers are staying at. There was apparently at least one case where there was someone arrested for trespassing. Fans in town for Wrestlemania should be advised to keep a respectful distance from talents.

- Regarding talent that haven't been on television lately, PWInsider reports that Kane is expected to be in Orlando for Wrestlemania weekend while Eva Marie is not. Marie not being around will continue to fuel speculation that she isn't going to be involved with WWE moving forward. As for Kane, it was previously reported that he's been off TV due to nagging injures.







