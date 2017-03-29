SD Live matches being advertised after Wrestlemania

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/29/2017 at 05:24 PM

A card has been released for the upcoming WWE live event in Macon, GA on May 29th. While the card is always subject to change, this does give us a general idea of WWE's post-Wrestlemania direction for the Smackdown Live brand. John Cena is being not advertised for the show.

Here are the matches according to maconcentreplex.org:

LUKE HARPER vs “The Phenomenal One” AJ STYLES vs WWE Champion BRAY WYATT

BARON CORBIN vs Intercontinental Champion DEAN AMBROSE

BECKY LYNCH vs Women’s Champion ALEXA BLISS

RHYNO & HEATH SLATER vs The USOS

APOLLO CREWS vs DOLPH ZIGGLER

NIKKI BELLA & TAMINA vs NATALYA & MICKIE JAMES

PLUS MANY MORE!







