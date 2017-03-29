WWE makes another Hardys tease

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/29/2017 at 04:19 PM

Over the past week, WWE has made various references to the Hardys on social media, fueling speculation that the team will be returning to the company.

The WWE Universe twitter account made a reference to The Hardys by using the Matt's "wonderful" phrase:




Matt was quick to respond:










