  Alexa Bliss praises Talking Smack format
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/29/2017

Alexa Bliss recently did an interview with Brian Fritz of SportingNews.com and here are some highlights...

Has it sunk in yet that you're going to be a big part of WrestleMania?

"It has and it hasn't. It's one of those things — I'm super excited to go to WrestleMania, especially as SmackDown women's champion. It's the epitome of what's everyone wants to accomplish in their career, but I feel like it's really gonna hit me when I'm at Mania backstage before going out on the stage. I think that's when it's going to hit me. That's normally when the nerves kick in and the excitement kicks in and I think that's when it's going to hit me."

In talking with you right now, I know you're really this lovely, bubbling, entertaining person. How do you turn that around that is this nasty woman on TV that never smiles?

"Well, here's the thing. It's so much fun, though. I love portraying different characters. When I was younger, my mom always said I was super-dramatic anyway. So I always try to channel that a little bit. It's so much fun, though. To portray something that you're really not. It's like a little escape and I love to act and to be dramatic. I feel like the wrestling ring in WWE is the perfect platform to do that. It's totally acceptable. (laughs)"

One of the things that I really enjoy right now is “Talking Smack”. I think it's gone a long way in helping a lot of different people including yourself when it comes to being in that atmosphere and being able to show that side of your personality. Do you like being on that show and what does it do for you?

"I love “Talking Smack”. It is so much fun. We just literally go out there and say whatever we want. Somehow, it's never planned, but somehow I end up bickering with Daniel Bryan every single time. It's a lot of fun and it does so much for everyone's character to really show what we can't portray in the ring whether it's time, whether it's having a match with no speaking parts. It's that moment that really can help define who you are in the ring and I love being on Talking Smack because it's fun to literally go out there and talk smack."

