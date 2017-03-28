Ongoing coverage of 3/28/17 SD Live

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/28/2017

Thank you for checking out my ongoing coverage of WWE Smackdown.

- Smackdown Live opened with Daniel Bryan and the contract signing for AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon. Shane praised AJ but said AJ's ego has gotten out of control. Shane said AJ made an opportunity at Shane's expense. Shane warned that AJ better bring his "A" game at Wrestlemania. AJ said they are having a traditional match and Shane won't have any advantages. AJ signed the contract and then the two had a face-off with Bryan having to keep them separate. Bryan asked them to shake hands but AJ refused and left the ring.

- Becky Lynch vs. Carmella. James Ellsworth came out and introduced Carmella. Alexa Bliss was on commentary. Alexa and Mickie had a confrontation at ringside and the four women started brawling in the ring. The singles match was turned into a tag match. Natalya walked out and joined the commentary team. With Ellsworth's help, Carmella was able to pin Becky. Naomi came out and announced that she is back for Wrestlemania.

- Tyler Breeze, dressed as Nikki, wanted to enter the women's title match at Wrestlemania. Instead, Bryan offered Breezango a chance to win the last two spots in the Andre battle royal.

- The Miz came out for a MizTV segment with Maryse. Miz showed the final part of their Total Bellas parody. Miz dressed up as Daniel Bryan and Maryse was Brie. At the end, Miz and Maryse took off the costumes and cut a serious promo. John Cena and Nikki came out Cena praised Miz's performance. Cena ripped into Maryse saying WWE didn't want her back because she didn't do jack. Cena admitted that he's leaving to do a movie but so have other WWE guys including Miz. Cena said Miz is using Maryse to be on Total Divas. Cena brought up Miz and Maryse not having kids and suggested that Miz has been shooting blanks. Cena said he is going to crush Miz at Wrestlemania. Cena said Miz is a pussy (bleeped out) and said Miz/Maryse are the shhhhhhh-it couple of the WWE. Miz and Maryse left, teased coming back, but then left again.

- There was a ten-man tag team match with Andre battle royal participants. Mojo Rawley pinned Tyler Breeze to pick up the win for his team.

- Backstage, Luke Harper cut a promo on Bray Wyatt. Harper said he has seen the truth and he doesn't need Wyatt.

    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

