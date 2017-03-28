WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Aries reacts to Kickoff spot; HHH on Enzo
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/28/2017 at 05:58 PM

- Here is what Austin Aries wrote on Twitter in regards to his Cruiserweight Title match against Neville being on the Wrestlemania 33 Kickoff show:




- Here is what Triple H had to say about Enzo Amore during a recent interview with ESPN.com:

"Enzo Amore, when I brought him in, everyone at the tryout was saying, 'Get rid of this kid!' I was like, 'He's got a huge personality. If he can annoy us all this bad here, imagine what he can do on TV.' ... Every time he'd get his review, they'd be like, 'I'd cut him.' Dusty [Rhodes] and I would be like, 'Keep him.' Look at him now. ... Is he ever going to make you money from an in-ring performer standpoint? Probably not. But he's money on the mic."







