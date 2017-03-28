WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/28/2017 at 05:02 PM

The final card for WWE Wrestlemania 33, hosted by The New Day, has now been confirmed. NoDQ.com will have live coverage starting at 5PM ET/2PM PT.

MAIN CARD

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Bill Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Match: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

* WWE United States Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

* RAW Women’s Championship Elimination Match: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

* RAW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

* John Cena/Nikki Bella vs. The Miz/Maryse (Al Roker will be special guest ring announcer)

* AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon

* The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

* Unsanctioned Match: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

KICKOFF MATCHES

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. The Smackdown Live Women’s Roster

* Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Sami Zayn, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, R-Truth, Primo, Epico, Curtis Axel, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Braun Strowman and others TBA

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

Tinashe will be performing America The Beautiful and Pitbull/Flo Rida will be performing the Wrestlemania theme song Greenlight.







