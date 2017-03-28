WWE RAW viewership for 3/28/17

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


The March 27th 2017 edition of RAW did 3,292 million viewers overall. Last year's final RAW before Wrestlemania on March 28th 2016 did 3,770 million viewers.

Below is the hourly breakdown:

8PM: 3,253 million viewers
9PM: 3,426 million viewers
10PM: 3,197 million viewers

