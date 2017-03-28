WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Ladder match confirmed for Wrestlemania 33
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/28/2017 at 12:42 PM

WWE announced that the RAW tag team title triple threat match will now be a ladder match. This announcement was expected after ladders were used on last night's show in the storyline.










