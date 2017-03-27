WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Date and location for this year's Battleground PPV
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/27/2017 at 11:24 PM

It was announced that July's Battleground PPV will be a Smackdown-exclusive PPV event. It will take place on July 23rd in Philadelphia, PA.










