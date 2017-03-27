WWE RAW results for 3/27/17

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


- Bayley kicked off RAW with a promo about how she went from watching Wrestlemania as a fan to being part of the show. She was quickly interrupted by Charlotte. Charlotte showed tweets from Sasha and said Sasha is waiting to stab Bayley in the back. The crowd chanted for CM Punk. Nia Jax came out and said she was tired of the other three.

- Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Charlotte and Nia Jax. Bayley and Sasha tried to double team Nia without much success. Bayley ended up pinning Charlotte with the Bayley to Belly. After the match, Nia took out Bayley and was standing tall.

- Backstage, Sami Zayn said he is going to be in the Andre battle royal and he would dedicate it to Mick Foley. Stephanie appeared and said Zayn would have to earn his spot by defeating Kevin Owens in a NoDQ match. She added that if Zayn loses, he is fired.

- Austin Aries vs. Noam Dar. It was announced that Neville vs. Aries will be on the Wrestlemania kickoff. Neville was on commentary. Aries won with the Last Chancery submission.

- The segment with Seth Rollins and Triple H to setup their Wrestlemania match took place. Triple H explained that Rollins cannot sue WWE by getting hurt. Rollins told Triple H to sign the contract. Triple H said he would rather eat well than sleep well and if you aren't making enemies, you aren't making money. Triple H said a one-legged man has never won an ass kicking contest. Rollins said Triple H fed him that BS three years ago. Rollins said he liked himself before he met Triple H. Rollins said they did great things but at what cost. Rollins said this match is about redemption. Rollins signed the deal and then Triple H attacked Rollins' bad knee. Rollins made a comeback and dumped Triple H over the top. Rollins got the crutch and Triple H retreated.

- An over the top rope gauntlet match took place. Big Show eliminated Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, and the Shining Stars. More people came out and teamed up on Big Show. The group eliminated Big Show. Show got back in the ring and hit choke slams and punches to everyone.

- A video package was shown of New Day at the Rocky steps in Philadelphia. Kofi and Xavier were running while Big E ate Booty-Os.

- Backstage, Sheamus and Cesaro were cutting a promo when they were attacked by Anderson and Gallows. Anderson and Gallows used a ladder on Sheamus and Cesaro.

- Neville vs. Jack Gallagher. Neville won with the rings of Saturn submission. After the match, Austin Aries did a backstage promo with the New Day and they got an "A Double" chant going.

- Roman Reigns came out to talk about his match with the Undertaker at Wrestlemania. Reigns was heavily booed by the Philly crowd. He brought up how he won the Royal Rumble and headlined Wrestlemania twice. He said facing Undertaker is the biggest moment of his career and he is going to put the Deadman down. The crowd chanted for Undertaker. An Undertaker video package was shown with Undertaker digging a grave for Reigns. Undertaker said the Roman Empire will fall and the ultimate thrill ride will be Reigns' last ride. Undertaker appeared in the ring and said Reigns will rest in peace and the lights went back out.

- Anderson and Gallows vs. Enzo and Cass. Sheamus and Cesaro attacked Anderson and Gallows on the ramp with a ladder. The three teams fought in the ring and Anderson and Gallows stood tall.

- Backstage, Kevin Owens cut a promo about the match with Chris Jericho and the chance to run Sami Zayn out of WWE.

- A Triple H and Seth Rollins video package was shown.

- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn in a NoDQ match. The two brawled in the crowd and went by the stage. They eventually got back in the ring and exchanged nearfalls. Samoa Joe tried to help Owens but Chris Jericho attacked Joe. Zayn defeated Owens with a rollup. After the match, Jericho grabbed a steel chair and Owens/Joe escaped. Jericho revealed a new List of Jericho and put Owens on the list.

- Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman came out for a promo. The fans once against chanted ECW. Heyman called Lesnar the extremist that will derail Goldberg's ultimate thrill ride at Wrestlemania. Heyman said Lesnar is the beast that will chew up Goldberg and spit him out. There were Goldberg chants but they got drowned out by boos and then fans chanted Suplex City. Goldberg came out and speared Lesnar on the outside. Goldberg held up the WWE Universal Title.







