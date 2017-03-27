Asuka's status with WWE; Wrestlemania kickoff

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/27/2017 at 12:00 PM

- Asuka has been working main roster house show matches by teaming with Becky Lynch and Tamina against Natalya, Carmella, and Alexa Bliss. However, the general belief is that she won't be called up to the main roster in the near future. She is currently scheduled for NXT's UK tour in June.

- WWE is currently advertising a two-hour Wrestlemania Kickoff show with an 5PM Eastern/2PM Pacific start time. The panel is scheduled to be Renee Young, Booker T, Jerry Lawler, and Shawn Michaels. There is no word yet on what the Kickoff matches are.







