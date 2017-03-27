Guest ring announcer for Wrestlemania 33

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


03/27/2017

On The Today Show, John Cena invited Al Roker to be the special guest ring announcer for Cena and Nikki's match against The Miz and Maryse at Wrestlemania 33.

You can check out footage below:









