  Goldberg confirms list of banned words
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/26/2017 at 04:42 PM

Goldberg appeared on Edge and Christian's podcast and confirmed reports that WWE has a list of banned words including the phrase "belt." Here is what he said:

"I took the belt, pardon me. I took the title, the [WWE] Universal title. Yeah, I forgot a lot of things in 13 years. There’s a list of words, man. I didn’t make it up."

A photo containing a list of banned words in WWE recently circulated online which you can see below:










