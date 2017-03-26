WWE's official list of greatest WM matches

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/26/2017 at 04:19 PM

WWE.com posted an official list of the 33 greatest Wrestlemania matches. Below are the rankings:

33. Mick Foley vs. Edge — Hardcore Match (WrestleMania 22)
32. Money in the Bank Ladder Match (WrestleMania 21)
31. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper vs. Goldust — Hollywood Backlot Brawl (WrestleMania XII)
30. The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 30)
29. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock (WrestleMania XIX)
28. Chris Jericho vs. Triple H — Undisputed WWE Championship Match (WrestleMania X8)
27. Bret Hart vs. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper — Intercontinental Championship Match (WrestleMania VIII)
26. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz vs. Zack Ryder vs. Stardust vs. Sin Cara —Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match (WrestleMania 32)
25. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch — Triple Threat WWE Women’s Championship Match (WrestleMania 32)
24. Edge vs. The Undertaker — World Heavyweight Championship Match (WrestleMania XXIV)
23. Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior — Champion vs. Champion Match (WrestleMania VI)
22. The Undertaker vs. CM Punk (WrestleMania 29)
21. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns — WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match (WrestleMania 31)
20. The Undertaker vs. Triple H — Hell in a Cell Match (WrestleMania XXVIII)
19. Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho (WrestleMania XIX)
18. Daniel Bryan vs. Triple H (WrestleMania 30)
17. John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels — WWE Championship Match (WrestleMania 23)
16. Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar — WWE Championship Match (WrestleMania XIX)
15. The Ultimate Warrior vs. “Macho King” Randy Savage (WrestleMania VII)
14. Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle — WWE Championship Match (WrestleMania XX)
13. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels — Streak vs. Career Match (WrestleMania XXVI)
12. Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Batista — Triple Threat WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match (WrestleMania 30)
11. The Rock vs. “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania X8)
10. Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair — Career-Threatening Match (WrestleMania XXIV)
9. Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart (WrestleMania X)
8. Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels — 60-Minute WWE Iron Match for the WWE Championship (WrestleMania XII)
7. Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon — Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match (WrestleMania X)
6. The Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian vs. The Hardy Boyz — Tables, Ladders & Chairs World Tag Team Championship Match (WrestleMania X-Seven)
5. Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania 21)
4. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock (WrestleMania X-Seven)
3. Bret Hart vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin — Submission Match (WrestleMania 13)
2. “Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat — Intercontinental Championship Match (WrestleMania III)
1. The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (The 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania)

As for what NoDQ.com visitors think, Undertaker vs. Michaels at WM 25 is ranked the #1 match by a large margin. Here are the top five ranked matches by NoDQ visitors:

1. Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (Wrestlemania 25)
2. Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart (Wrestlemania 13)
3. Steve Austin vs. The Rock (Wrestlemania 17)
4. Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (Wrestlemania 26)
5. Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle (Wrestlemania 21)

Click here to vote on the greatest Wrestlemania match.







