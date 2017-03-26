WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Vince seriously considered Cena heel turn?
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/26/2017 at 12:03 PM

During an interview with PWTorch.com, former WWE writer Kevin Eck talked about how John Cena almost turned heel in 2012.

"We were very close. We had Vince sign off on it at one point and Cena was on board to do it. We started making plans for it and then Vince got cold feet - we had just signed an exclusive Cena merchandise deal with Walmart."

Eck said that Vince came into a booking meeting with the head writers and told everyone, "I know you guys really want to do this but we just can't do it."

Eck said another problem was that Vince didn't feel there was another guy to replace Cena as the top babyface. Eck reflected on the discussion at the time, "CM Punk was over but he can't be THE guy and it can't be Randy Orton because he hates people." Eck said Sheamus was being groomed to be the top babyface at one point but felt that Vince did more to hurt Sheamus' character than help.

Eck summed up the Cena situation by stating, "Vince not only considered it, he was almost there to pull the trigger on it."







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Goldberg confirms list of banned words
  • WWE's official list of greatest WM matches
  • Vince seriously considered Cena heel turn?
  • Photos of another female WWE star hacked?
  • Man dies during WWE live event
  • Jan Ross saves lives by being an organ donor
  • Concern about Taker's health heading into WM 33
  • Owens appears to start crying at WWE event
  • Taker going for 100th PPV win at WM 33
  • Are the WWE/ROH sale reports false?
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]