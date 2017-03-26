Photos of another female WWE star hacked?

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/26/2017 at 11:02 AM

A week after private photos and videos of Paige were leaked, former WWE Diva Tammy Sytch is claiming that the private iCloud account of another WWE female star was hacked. Sytch did not reveal the name of the person but had this to say on Facebook:

"Very upset right now. I just got a text message from a random number (area code is PA) and they sent me a picture of a very popular WWE diva topless in a very provocative pose. I know for a fact that she has never done any nude photo shoots. This was a private photo. I texted her and she said her iCloud was hacked. This is so f***ed up that someone would do this to her. She is an amazing person and someone I'm proud to call my friend. Whoever did this.... You are such a f***tard. People deserve their privacy. Just because we are celebrities does not give any of you the right to invade our personal lives!!!!"

Sytch also added:

"It's not photoshopped. And on her behalf... She does look amazing."







