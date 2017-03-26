WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Man dies during WWE live event
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/26/2017 at 10:40 AM

According to TMZ.com, an elderly man died during a WWE live event in Portland, Maine. Apparently the man fell out of his seat during the 2nd match while caring for a disabled person. Medical personnel arrived to give him CPR but he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Here is what an eyewitness wrote about the situation:

”So.. ever have one of those nights where someone in the stands dies right next to you at a #wwe #wweportland event? I just did... The fan who passed away was an elderly gentlemen who was there caring for a man with down syndrome. I just couldnt believe it. The police who were searching after the fan passed, were looking for the disabled man to make sure he was safe.”







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Goldberg confirms list of banned words
  • WWE's official list of greatest WM matches
  • Vince seriously considered Cena heel turn?
  • Photos of another female WWE star hacked?
  • Man dies during WWE live event
  • Jan Ross saves lives by being an organ donor
  • Concern about Taker's health heading into WM 33
  • Owens appears to start crying at WWE event
  • Taker going for 100th PPV win at WM 33
  • Are the WWE/ROH sale reports false?
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]