  NoDQ.com > WWE > Concern about Taker's health heading into WM 33
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/25/2017 at 02:01 PM

While there has been speculation about when The Undertaker will retire for many years, there is growing concern that Wrestlemania 33 could actually be the final match of his career. It’s believed that Roman Reigns’ line about retiring Undertaker was no coincidence and the company is discussing the real possibility that this will Undertaker’s last match.

Undertaker has been dealing with hip issues in recent months and there are reports coming out that he was suffering from hip pain backstage at this week’s RAW.

While there is still the talk of Undertaker facing John Cena at next year's Wrestlemania, the fear is that he won't be able to hold off having hip surgery for much longer. The belief is that if he has the surgery, it will likely result in the end of his career.







