  NoDQ.com > WWE > Owens appears to start crying at WWE event
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/25/2017 at 12:31 AM

At tonight's WWE live event in Montreal, Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens in the main event. It was a Montreal street fight. At one point, Owens had this exchange with the crowd:

Crowd: "We want tables!"
KO: "If you asked in French, I would've done it!"
Crowd: "On veut des tables!"
KO: "Sorry, I don't speak French."

After the match, Zayn cut a promo and talked about his history with Owens. Zayn said he had respect for Owens and the crowd gave Owens a standing ovation. Zayn said he didn't know what he was doing for Wrestlemania but this match was his Wrestlemania.

According to several reports, Owens appeared to start crying at the end of Zayn's promo and you can see a clip below:









  Click here to discuss this post
