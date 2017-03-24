WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Are the WWE/ROH sale reports false?
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/24/2017 at 11:53 PM

As noted earlier today, there have been reports either downplaying or flat out denying that WWE could end up purchasing Ring of Honor. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com doubled down on his story as well as the story from ProWrestlingSheet.com which was the site that initially broke the story.

Here is what Meltzer wrote on his message board:

"Let me clear this up again.

Satin's article is correct.

Anything you hear publicly otherwise is as accurate as UFC was only selling 15% and TNA wasn't negotiating to sell the company when we reported the Toby Keith story.

Like those stories, this is not a story I'm going to be wrong on no matter how many people publicly say so. There is no telling if a deal will be made, but what they are negotiating is to get tapes and get rid of competition."







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Owens appears to start crying at WWE event
  • Taker going for 100th PPV win at WM 33
  • Are the WWE/ROH sale reports false?
  • Kane running for mayor of Knox County, TN
  • Ex-WWE writer on the problem with Kevin Owens
  • The latest on Mauro Ranallo's absence
  • 2017 WWE Legacy Award inductees revealed
  • JR still planning to do WM weekend events
  • AJ's reaction to Goldberg/Lesnar headlining WM
  • The Rock's status for WM 33; WWE/ROH update
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]