  NoDQ.com > WWE > The latest on Mauro Ranallo's absence
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/24/2017 at 09:21 PM

Bas Rutten, an MMA fighter and close friend of Mauro Ranallo, gave fans an update on Ranallo's absence from WWE television. Rutten noted that Ranallo has been open about suffering from bipolar disorder. Rutten said that a couple of times a year, things go too fast and Ranallo needs to slow down. Rutten said Ranallo is doing good and should be back to normal very soon.









