The Rock's status for WM 33; WWE/ROH update

Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/24/2017 at 02:37 PM

- Regarding The Rock's status for Wrestlemania 33, Rock will be busy promoting the new Fast and Furious movie. While it's possible that Rock could work something out at the last minute with his schedule, right now the odds seem to be against him making an appearance at this year's show.

- In an update on the story of WWE possibly buying Ring of Honor, CBSLocal.com is reporting that a sale is not happening according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation. The site quoted one high-ranking source as saying, "there is no story here."







