ROH/Daniels react to possible sale to WWE

Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/24/2017 at 09:54 AM

Regarding the potential sale of Ring of Honor to WWE, Sinclair Broadcast Group issued the following statement to BleedingCool.com:

“Sinclair’s corporate policy is never to comment on speculative rumors and unsubstantiated stories.”

ROH world champion Christopher Daniels gave his thoughts on the potential sale during an appearance on Eric Bischoff’s podcast:

“I don’t know anything specific about it. I can’t imagine that when you say ‘acquisition’… I can’t imagine it’s a full on acquisition. Only because I think that Sinclair is committed to doing things with Ring of Honor for it’s own business purposes. Again, I can’t really comment with any sort of intelligence on what the whole thing is even about. I have heard that rumor but I don’t feel like Ring of Honor is going to be sold to WWE outright. It depends too on what WWE is trying to gain. Is it a matter of the tape library? Is a matter of the contracts of certain wrestlers? Who knows? I guess the best thing we can do is sort of sit and see how it plays out if it’s even true. That’s all I can do. I am just going to continue to assume. I’m booked, I’m wrestling, I am going to continue to prepare for the next show and we are going to see how it all plays out.”







