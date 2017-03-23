WWE teasing Angle as new GM

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/23/2017 at 07:45 PM

WWE posted an article on their website teasing Kurt Angle and other names as possible replacements for Mick Foley as RAW General Manager. There has been speculation that Angle would be replacing Foley since Angle is expected to have some sort of role in WWE after Wrestlemania.










