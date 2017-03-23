Update on Mauro Ranallo missing SD Live

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


03/23/2017

While he hasn't publicly commented on his status, the belief is that Mauro Ranallo has missed the last two weeks of Smackdown Live due to a bout of depression. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, two close friends of Ranallo have indicated that he is doing OK and is currently resting up.

Ranallo has previously opened up about suffering from bipolar disorder and here is an excerpt from an interview he did with Sherdog.com a few years back:

“I would go through these unbelievable mood swings,” Ranallo said. “I would come into the house with a smile and ask how everyone is doing and then close my bedroom door and suddenly, ‘I’m going to [expletive] kill you.’ It would scare everybody. I think every person on earth is impacted by mental health issues. People think it’s a label, an excuse. It’s not. It’s very real, but it can be dealt with and I’m living proof people can lead functional lives and be bipolar. I first heard the term ‘bipolar’ in 1989 when I was first diagnosed. I was sitting there at 19 and they called me crazy. I was like, ‘[Expletive] you, you’re crazy,’ I told the doctor. I’m not crazy. Then I started seeing things. I wasn’t getting out of bed. I wouldn’t shower. You see the patterns, and these things become apparent. Then you realize that there is something wrong with you. You let it take you over, and sometimes I did."

