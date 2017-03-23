More on WWE possibly buying ROH

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/23/2017 at 12:38 PM

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, one of the major reasons why WWE wants to purchase Ring of Honor would be to obtain the tape library. The tape library features many early career matches from current WWE stars including Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, and several others.

Talks about a purchase reportedly go back to August and WWE is looking to acquire more than just the tape library. In addition to ROH, WWE has shown interest in acquiring other promotions for not just the tape libraries but also to limit the competition and non-WWE options for talent.

At this time, nothing is definite regarding the chances of this purchase actually taking place. The belief is that just the possibility of a purchase happening will change the dynamic inside ROH as well as promotions that are affiliated with ROH.







