HHH on what WWE is looking for in talent

  WWE
03/23/2017

In an interview with ESPN’s First Take, Triple H was asked about how important charisma is when scouting potential talent:

“It always is. Charisma is king and that’s what I’m looking for more than anything. When we’re looking for talent we bring in a lot of great athletes. Sometimes they’re in phenomenal shape, sometimes they kill the tryout environment, but we’re looking for charisma. We’re looking for the person that walks in the room and everyone turns around and goes wow who is that? We’re looking for that natural leader. When they’re exhausted in the tryout they’re there picking everyone up, they’re the leader, and that’s emergent just naturally. Those are the people we’re looking for cause at the end of the day those are the people that can captivate a crowd and they can get you involved. And this is not a knock but in the kind of exact opposite way that the NFL wants things to be about the teams and not about the individual players, we’re the opposite. We want you to be as large as you can be, captivate that crowd, make your brand, be who you can be. Because when you’re successful at that you make the WWE successful at that. If you become the John Cena, The Rock, great for everyone.”









