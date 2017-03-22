WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Indy wrestler says Goldberg can't wrestle
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/22/2017 at 11:46 PM

In an interview with SportingNews.com, indy wrestler Matt Riddle was critical about Goldberg's current in-ring abilities:

“Bill Goldberg can’t wrestle. That’s it. He knows it. The fact that the guy is very bold and claims he does MMA training and I know that’s bullsh*t. I saw him throw a knee on Rusev his first night back on Raw and he almost broke his hip when he fell on his back and they had him spear him and jackhammer him quick. His work in the ring — people always go it’s Goldberg, he can have a one minute match or whatever. Yeah, it’s one minute because he can’t work more than one minute. If he works more than one minute, it could Botchamania, you know? Even with one minute, it’s Botchamania almost.”

Click here for the full interview.







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Indy wrestler says Goldberg can't wrestle
  • JR announces his wife Jan has passed away
  • WWE buying Ring of Honor?
  • Wyatt reveals who he wants to join his group
  • The match scheduled to go on last at WM 33
  • Beth Phoenix's HOF inductor revealed
  • JR's wife still in critical condition
  • WWE bringing back PPV; Owens/Cornette
  • WWE SD Live results for 3/21/17
  • Vince McMahon involved in car accident
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Wrestlemania 33 on April 2nd starting at 5:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]