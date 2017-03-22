WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > JR announces his wife Jan has passed away
Posted by Aaron Rift on 03/22/2017 at 09:12 PM

In a heartbreaking update on his wife Jan's accident, Jim Ross announced on Twitter that she was given Last Rites and has passed away:




Many wrestling personalities have already offered condolences and here are a few:

Taz: "Very sorry my friend. She was a great woman, always smiling & always positive. God bless you & your family. RIP"

Eric Bischoff: "My heart hurts for you right now. I am so sorry for your loss, and can't imagine the pain. RIP Jan."

Trish Stratus: "My heart hurts for you right now. I am so sorry for your loss, and can't imagine the pain. RIP Jan."

My thoughts are with JR and his family at this time.







